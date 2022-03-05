UBS Group AG Boosts Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.02% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $11,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XSLV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $388,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.32. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $52.89.

