UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,708 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,045 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.33% of Bank of Hawaii worth $10,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BOH. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 59,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $483,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOH opened at $82.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $75.68 and a 1 year high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 18.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

About Bank of Hawaii (Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.