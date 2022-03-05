UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.47% of Kadant worth $10,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KAI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,373,000 after buying an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,915,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 757 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $163,428.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $57,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,573 shares of company stock valued at $563,579. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KAI stock opened at $196.75 on Friday. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.17 and a 12 month high of $240.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. Kadant had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $218.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

