UBS Group AG Has $11.05 Million Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

UBS Group AG cut its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,905 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.16% of Celsius worth $11,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Celsius by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Celsius by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $54.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 498.86 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day moving average is $72.86. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.45 and a 12 month high of $110.22.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.09 million. Celsius had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.00%. Celsius’s revenue was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

CELH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Celsius Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.