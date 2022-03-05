UBS Group AG Has $11.18 Million Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,819 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.19% of Lumentum worth $11,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Amundi acquired a new position in Lumentum during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,120,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 112.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 20,182 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 4.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 23.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after buying an additional 19,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $791,840.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $476,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,956. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $93.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.83. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $108.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. The company had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Lumentum from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.81.

About Lumentum (Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.