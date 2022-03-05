UBS Group AG Has $11.72 Million Stock Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,508 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.34% of Group 1 Automotive worth $11,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,128,000 after buying an additional 218,096 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 675,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,910,000 after buying an additional 29,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,013,000 after purchasing an additional 41,808 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,499,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.20.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $187.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.35 and a 200-day moving average of $184.46. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $143.00 and a one year high of $212.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.69.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.05 by $0.49. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 35.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.79%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, SVP Frank Grese sold 1,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $326,436.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total transaction of $3,075,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,954 shares of company stock valued at $5,933,708 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

