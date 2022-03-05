UBS Group AG Has $12.31 Million Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,803 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of Williams-Sonoma worth $12,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $3,978,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

Shares of WSM opened at $151.82 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.01 and a 52 week high of $223.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

