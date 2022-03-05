UBS Group AG Increases Position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 191,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,018 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 4.21% of iShares Global Green Bond ETF worth $10,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 54.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BGRN opened at $51.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.42. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $56.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Global Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

