UBS Group AG Increases Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 424,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,424 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.12% of Bausch Health Companies worth $11,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,850,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,297 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 7,536,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,899,000 after purchasing an additional 741,378 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,956,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,325,000 after purchasing an additional 505,000 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,927,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,700,000. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $150,971.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $22.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.65. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.65.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 708.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

