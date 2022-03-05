UBS Group AG Lowers Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.41% of Gentherm worth $10,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,316,000 after purchasing an additional 81,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $169,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $70.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.45 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.43.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $248.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on THRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

