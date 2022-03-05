UBS Group AG Purchases 112,559 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,559 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.19% of Douglas Emmett worth $10,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 81.1% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,521,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,401 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,797,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,484,000 after acquiring an additional 600,353 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,518,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,919,000 after acquiring an additional 596,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,222,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,614,000 after acquiring an additional 537,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 764.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 277,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,771,000 after acquiring an additional 245,389 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Shares of DEI stock opened at $32.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.14. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.38 and a 1 year high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $238.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Douglas Emmett Profile (Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.