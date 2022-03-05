UBS Group AG Purchases 81,179 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,179 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.11% of Oak Street Health worth $11,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $25,223.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $937,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,583. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSH opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.63. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $65.22.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.79 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

