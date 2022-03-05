UBS Group AG Raises Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,374 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.20% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $11,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IIPR. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIPR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.43.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $182.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a current ratio of 52.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.03. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.91 and a fifty-two week high of $288.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 131.58%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

