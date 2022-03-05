UBS Group AG Raises Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of Choice Hotels International worth $11,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 280.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $3,185,715.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 21.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $139.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.19. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.25 and a twelve month high of $157.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 160.24% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.45%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

