UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,986 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of Endeavor Group worth $12,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,504,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,486 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 8,134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,184,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,326,000 after buying an additional 9,073,190 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,458,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,013,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,081,000 after buying an additional 2,311,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,298,000. 33.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

NYSE:EDR opened at 27.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of 31.61 and a 200 day moving average of 28.74. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of 22.02 and a 52 week high of 35.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total value of 754,614.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total transaction of 331,353.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of equities analysts have commented on EDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 35.21.

About Endeavor Group (Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.