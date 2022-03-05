UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,450 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.69% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $12,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,844,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,309,000 after acquiring an additional 425,697 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,220.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 376,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,359,000 after acquiring an additional 347,609 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,120,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 411,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after buying an additional 76,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,704,000.

CWI stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $30.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.31.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

