UBS Group AG Reduces Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241,707 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of Brown & Brown worth $12,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,006.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 178,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 161,963 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,294,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,789,000 after purchasing an additional 444,285 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

BRO stock opened at $68.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.64. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.54 and a 1 year high of $70.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BRO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

