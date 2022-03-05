UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,695 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.27% of H&R Block worth $11,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $25.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.35. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.74.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.22. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. The firm had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

