UBS Group AG Sells 56,887 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,887 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of Packaging Co. of America worth $11,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,946,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,842,000 after purchasing an additional 242,764 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,801,000 after buying an additional 457,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,267,000 after acquiring an additional 138,631 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,647,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,461,000 after acquiring an additional 152,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $165,196,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Shares of PKG opened at $149.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.69. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.30%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PKG. Truist Financial raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Profile (Get Rating)

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.