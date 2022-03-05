UBS Group AG Sells 7,004 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,004 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.79% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,693,000 after acquiring an additional 9,047 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 227.8% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 37,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 26,314 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,549,000 after acquiring an additional 47,799 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $142.65 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $137.70 and a 1 year high of $153.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.66 and a 200-day moving average of $146.97.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH)
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.