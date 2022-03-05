UBS Group AG Sells 7,004 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,004 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.79% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,693,000 after acquiring an additional 9,047 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 227.8% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 37,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 26,314 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,549,000 after acquiring an additional 47,799 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $142.65 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $137.70 and a 1 year high of $153.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.66 and a 200-day moving average of $146.97.

