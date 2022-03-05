UBS Group AG Trims Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,284 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.18% of Boyd Gaming worth $12,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,782,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,091,000 after buying an additional 127,315 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,592,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,736,000 after purchasing an additional 50,958 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,368,000 after purchasing an additional 437,893 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,482,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,761,000 after purchasing an additional 949,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,226,000 after purchasing an additional 212,666 shares in the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BYD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

BYD opened at $67.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.18. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $50.38 and a 52-week high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 42.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

