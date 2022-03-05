ULS Technology (LON:ULS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $76.58

Shares of ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.58 ($1.03) and traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.94). ULS Technology shares last traded at GBX 71.50 ($0.96), with a volume of 99,440 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market cap of £46.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 80.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 76.58.

In other news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £4,380 ($5,876.83). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 158,482 shares of company stock worth $12,535,433.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

