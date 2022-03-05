Ultra (UOS) Price Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Ultra has a total market cap of $361.54 million and $3.61 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra coin can now be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00003247 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,379.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.19 or 0.00744507 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.76 or 0.00205084 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005620 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00010895 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00032555 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005624 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,752,124 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

