Umbrella Network (UMB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $586,839.00

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $8.37 million and $586,839.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.09 or 0.00218564 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007925 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

