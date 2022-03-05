unFederalReserve (eRSDL) Market Cap Reaches $7.90 Million

unFederalReserve (CURRENCY:eRSDL) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. unFederalReserve has a total market capitalization of $7.90 million and approximately $354,377.00 worth of unFederalReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, unFederalReserve has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One unFederalReserve coin can currently be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00035859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00104439 BTC.

About unFederalReserve

unFederalReserve is a coin. unFederalReserve’s total supply is 454,278,600 coins and its circulating supply is 436,116,330 coins. The official website for unFederalReserve is www.unfederalreserve.com . unFederalReserve’s official Twitter account is @Unfederalreser1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The eRSDL ecosystem is designed to act as a safe-harbour where sophisticated parties are the “pricing oracles” and ordinary people can participate alongside with a reduced chance of being gamed by experts. Merchant Bankers, staked to the eRSDL ecosystem, have the access to the capital they need, and have a ready marketplace in which to lend their excess. Their merchant banking counterparties measure and price risk for short-term loans between the parties. Ordinary eRSDL holders then participate safely at market rates. “

