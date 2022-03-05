Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $61,943.00 (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market cap of $11.50 million and $61,943.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00043942 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.96 or 0.06688595 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,403.10 or 1.00059149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00044772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00048312 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

