Unido EP 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $129,591.00 (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Unido EP has a total market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $129,591.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unido EP has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0608 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00044454 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.38 or 0.06730195 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,350.17 or 0.99622505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00044938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00048489 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,252,624 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

