Unifi Protocol DAO 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $25.34 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. In the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.23 or 0.00013259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $27.62 million and approximately $25.34 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.03 or 0.00192579 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001039 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00026912 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.40 or 0.00348048 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00055658 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00008171 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,276,364 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

