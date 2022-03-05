Unifty (NIF) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.04 Million

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Unifty coin can now be bought for approximately $15.26 or 0.00038623 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Unifty has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unifty has a market capitalization of $29.18 million and $1.04 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unifty alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00043963 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,666.21 or 0.06749349 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,513.43 or 1.00025752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00044773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00048447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty launched on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,912,588 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unifty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.