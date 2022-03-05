United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 47,676 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in United Parcel Service by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,108,000 after acquiring an additional 15,888 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $565,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34,323 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,827,000 after purchasing an additional 36,185 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.48.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.39. 2,442,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,303,998. The company has a market cap of $182.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.54 and a 52 week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.94%.

In related news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

