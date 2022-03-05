UnMarshal (MARSH) One Day Volume Hits $1.12 Million

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One UnMarshal coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UnMarshal has a market cap of $1.67 million and $1.12 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UnMarshal has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00043602 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.61 or 0.06734329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,568.92 or 1.00229022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00044460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00048506 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnMarshal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnMarshal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

