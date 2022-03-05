Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,650 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 86,908 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Urban Outfitters worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 35.3% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,175 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,424,464 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $131,362,000 after acquiring an additional 73,017 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 14.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,642,927 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,168,000 after acquiring an additional 446,434 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 28.4% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $91,006,000 after acquiring an additional 678,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,671,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,132,000 after acquiring an additional 123,034 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on URBN. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

Shares of URBN opened at $25.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

