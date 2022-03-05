UREEQA Price Hits $0.0879 on Major Exchanges (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last week, UREEQA has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. UREEQA has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and $15,082.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for $0.0879 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00043782 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,640.70 or 0.06667464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,576.98 or 0.99927346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00044665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00048541 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

