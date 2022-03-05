UREEQA Price Tops $0.0879 (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 5th. UREEQA has a market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $15,082.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0879 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, UREEQA has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00043782 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,640.70 or 0.06667464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,576.98 or 0.99927346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00044665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00048541 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

