URU Metals (LON:URU) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $229.66

URU Metals Limited (LON:URU – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 229.66 ($3.08) and traded as low as GBX 147 ($1.97). URU Metals shares last traded at GBX 190 ($2.55), with a volume of 30,484 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £3.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 176.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 229.66.

In other URU Metals news, insider John Zorbas sold 99,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.68), for a total value of £198,404 ($266,206.90).

URU Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, oil, gold, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited in March 2011.

