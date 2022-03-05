USDJ Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 5th. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC on popular exchanges. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.81 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00043472 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.77 or 0.06699113 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,171.55 or 0.99976435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00044900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00048485 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002913 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.