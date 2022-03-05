USDJ Trading 0.2% Lower This Week (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One USDJ coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.83 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00043304 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,641.79 or 0.06681060 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,474.08 or 0.99829631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00044377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00048347 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

