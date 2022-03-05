USDK (USDK) Hits Market Cap of $28.57 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last seven days, USDK has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One USDK coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC on exchanges. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.57 million and approximately $98.38 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00043905 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.53 or 0.06686452 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,487.88 or 1.00220408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00044601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00048256 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002917 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

