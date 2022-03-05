Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,200 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the January 31st total of 159,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VLN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valens Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of NYSE:VLN opened at $5.65 on Friday. Valens Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $12.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. Linse Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,168,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

