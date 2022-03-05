Validity Price Down 4% Over Last Week (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Validity has a market cap of $14.89 million and approximately $72,046.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Validity coin can now be bought for about $3.29 or 0.00008414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Validity has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Validity alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002609 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.88 or 0.00390856 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Validity

Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,524,206 coins and its circulating supply is 4,523,110 coins. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.