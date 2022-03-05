Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,444 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.64% of Valmont Industries worth $81,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,670,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 30,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $86,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $215.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.14. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.30 and a twelve month high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $963.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

