VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP) Stock Price Down 7.4%

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP – Get Rating) shares were down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.53 and last traded at $12.62. Approximately 53,237 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 105,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $22.87.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 468.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000.

