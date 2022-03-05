VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MIG) Trading 0.4% Higher

VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MIG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.31 and last traded at $23.27. 213 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.18.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average is $24.63.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.