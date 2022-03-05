Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 488.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 435,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,591 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,572 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,582,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,001 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,862,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,700,000 after purchasing an additional 288,952 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,801,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $45.47. The company had a trading volume of 37,019,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,058,229. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.58 and a 200 day moving average of $50.94.

