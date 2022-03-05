Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Stake Cut by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,290 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $116,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $65.37 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $64.19 and a 1-year high of $68.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

