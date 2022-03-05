Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Up 59.7% in February

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 739,600 shares, an increase of 59.7% from the January 31st total of 463,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,171,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $84.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.08. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.32 and a 12-month high of $93.26.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
