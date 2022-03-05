Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Bought by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,441 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 3.1% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co owned 0.13% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VONG. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

VONG stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.88. The stock had a trading volume of 468,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,066. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $58.33 and a 52 week high of $80.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

