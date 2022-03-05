Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Position Increased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) by 251.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 19,807.0% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 736,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 732,859 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,380,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,343.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 626.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the period.

VTHR stock opened at $195.14 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $173.99 and a 12-month high of $218.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.762 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%.

