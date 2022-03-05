Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) is BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 516.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,748,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,977,434 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 11.4% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $385,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH remained flat at $$79.32 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,766,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,881,799. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.40. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $79.18 and a 52 week high of $82.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

