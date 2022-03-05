Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $144.93 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.87 and a 12-month high of $151.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.06.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

